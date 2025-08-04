Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,501,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,304,965,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $302.88 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $265.33 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.44 and its 200-day moving average is $303.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

