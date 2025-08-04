Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 57,172 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $75,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $145,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,581,000 after purchasing an additional 853,388 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 822,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

UPS opened at $84.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

