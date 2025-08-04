Cheviot Value Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.50. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

