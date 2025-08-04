Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $3.87 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $428.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

