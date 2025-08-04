Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $171.70 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.