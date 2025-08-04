Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 375.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

