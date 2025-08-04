Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

LLY stock opened at $761.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.52. The firm has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

