Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $52,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

