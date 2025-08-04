Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 589,816 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 214.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589,816 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $197,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $234.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

