APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in APA by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,453 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in APA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 461,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in APA by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of APA in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

APA Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.46 on Monday. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

