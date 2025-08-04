Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Veralto Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $104.59 on Monday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

