Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 69.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 779.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 62.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $404,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

