MWA Asset Management Takes $212,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,837,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,110,000 after buying an additional 209,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,812,000 after buying an additional 77,626 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $251.91 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.08.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

