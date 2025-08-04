Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

