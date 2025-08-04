MWA Asset Management Sells 778 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MWA Asset Management lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.57 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

