Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $119.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

