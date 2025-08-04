OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.32.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

