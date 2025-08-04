Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 304.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

