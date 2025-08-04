Clearstead Trust LLC Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $260.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $274.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

