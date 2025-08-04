L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,811,000 after buying an additional 493,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,985,000 after buying an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $242,380,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $204,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

