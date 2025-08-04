Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 265.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 521,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $625.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

