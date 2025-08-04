Allianz SE Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allianz SE lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WELL opened at $166.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $168.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $149.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

