Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2%

ICE stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $187.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

