Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 171.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.60 on Monday. Match Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

