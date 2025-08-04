ING Groep NV Sells 565,967 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565,967 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $251,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $155,407,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $123,294,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of HON opened at $217.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

