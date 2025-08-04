Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $914.03 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $994.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $949.28. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

