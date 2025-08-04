Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,598 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 258,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.