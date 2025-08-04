IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 861 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $288.64 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $306.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

