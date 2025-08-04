Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 3.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 129,537 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Roblox by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 31,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $60,690,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,891.21. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,251,703 shares of company stock valued at $492,380,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 9.2%

Roblox stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research set a $131.00 price target on Roblox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Get Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.