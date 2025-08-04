Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 3.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 129,537 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Roblox by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 31,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $60,690,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,891.21. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,251,703 shares of company stock valued at $492,380,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Down 9.2%
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research set a $131.00 price target on Roblox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
