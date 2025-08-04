LPL Financial LLC Purchases 70,929 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,929 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $26,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 294,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,630 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after buying an additional 23,814,104 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in GSK by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

