Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.