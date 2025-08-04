Avalon Trust Co Purchases 1,976 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 379.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,677,000 after buying an additional 3,431,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,271,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,690,000 after buying an additional 3,196,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $44.25 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.