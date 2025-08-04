Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 125 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

