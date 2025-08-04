Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $145,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,332.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,746 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 7,823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 26.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,158.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $492.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,234.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,085.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,273.97. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,830 shares of company stock valued at $153,102,930. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

