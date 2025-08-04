American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $113.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

