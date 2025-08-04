Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 21,032 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 137.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

