CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 584.8% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.