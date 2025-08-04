J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 12,075 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.