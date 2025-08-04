Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $233.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

