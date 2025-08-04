Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Security National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $30.75 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

