Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,295 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9%

UPS stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

