LSV Asset Management Sells 62,013 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,013 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of CNX Resources worth $40,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE:CNX opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

