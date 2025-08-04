TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $221.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

