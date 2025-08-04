Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

