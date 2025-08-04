Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TradeWell Securities LLC.

TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of TradeWell Securities LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TradeWell Securities LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

