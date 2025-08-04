Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,243 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7%

MMC stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.27 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Read Our Latest Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.