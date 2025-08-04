Silver Coast Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silver Coast Investments LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.92.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $355.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

