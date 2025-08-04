Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 32,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Allstate by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 100,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $199.71 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $168.36 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.31.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

