Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $26,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $182.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.