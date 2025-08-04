Solitude Financial Services Invests $265,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 95,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 64,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $116.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

